Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.82. 2,428,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

