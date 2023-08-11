Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 145.5% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ETO opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
