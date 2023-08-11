Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 145.5% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETO opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $364,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $31,122,000,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $89,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

