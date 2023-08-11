eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Trading Down 9.4%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 21,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 9,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
effector therapeutics is a biotechnology company located in 11180 roselle street, san diego, ca, united states.
