Egerton Capital UK LLP Buys Shares of 119,255 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,388,000. Linde makes up approximately 0.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 17.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Linde by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.82. 692,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,894. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.52.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.