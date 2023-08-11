Egerton Capital UK LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,002,025 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $363,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 720.0% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,798,000 after buying an additional 647,035 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.82. 1,464,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

