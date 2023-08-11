Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELEEF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,728. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

