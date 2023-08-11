Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $615.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LLY. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $4.74 on Tuesday, reaching $521.49. 4,107,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,546. The company has a market capitalization of $495.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,663 shares of company stock valued at $365,372,076. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

