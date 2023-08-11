Enbridge (ENB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently:

8/8/2023 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$55.00.

8/8/2023 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

8/7/2023 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.38. 6,962,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of C$47.63 and a 1 year high of C$57.59. The stock has a market cap of C$99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

