Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.43.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$47.63 and a 12-month high of C$57.59. The firm has a market cap of C$98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

