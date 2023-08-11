Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 482,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

