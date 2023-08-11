Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,236 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 12,934,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457,962. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

