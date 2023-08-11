EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $94.70. 883,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.