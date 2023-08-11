Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.62.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.99 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.86 million, a PE ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$484.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$499.00 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1757444 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

