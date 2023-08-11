Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.34. 190,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,418. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.