Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JANW remained flat at $28.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

