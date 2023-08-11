Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.2 %

PSTG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.03. 2,463,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,216.41, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

