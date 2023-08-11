Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,721. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

