Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 60,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

