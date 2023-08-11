Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UOCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.10. 75,722 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.