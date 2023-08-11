Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Bought by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,666,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619,300 shares during the quarter. Ero Copper comprises 4.6% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 7.21% of Ero Copper worth $117,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Trading Up 0.2 %

ERO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ERO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

