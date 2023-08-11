European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Raised to $23.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 394,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,830. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). European Wax Center had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.