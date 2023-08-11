European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Raised to $23.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EWCZ traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 394,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,830. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.53.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). European Wax Center had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
