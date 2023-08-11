Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Up 4.5 %

EVBG traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 547,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 223,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,014,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.