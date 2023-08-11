Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.50 million-$114.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.52 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 195,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 684,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

