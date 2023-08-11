Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.21% from the stock’s previous close.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 1,093,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $373.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Expensify has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 74,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $436,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,766,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,621,446.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 74,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $436,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,766,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,621,446.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,692,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,996.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,342,240 shares of company stock worth $63,301,785. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

