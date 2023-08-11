Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Raised to GBX 970

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 640 ($8.18) to GBX 970 ($12.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FQVTF. Bank of America cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 1,400 ($17.89) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,021.67.

OTCMKTS FQVTF traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

