Financial Review: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) & PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) and PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. PHX Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Nabors Industries pays out -0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Energy Services pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and PHX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -0.96% -17.98% -2.22% PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.00 billion 0.36 -$350.26 million ($5.87) -19.50 PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $1.32 4.14

This table compares Nabors Industries and PHX Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PHX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of PHX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nabors Industries and PHX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 1 4 2 0 2.14 PHX Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries currently has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.68%. PHX Energy Services has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.24%. Given PHX Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Energy Services is more favorable than Nabors Industries.

Summary

PHX Energy Services beats Nabors Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. The company marketed approximately 300 rigs for land-based drilling operations; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations. The company also provides 360 CV MWD System, a clear vision tool, which surveys inclination and gamma in real-time closer to the bit; 360 RWD System, a resistivity while drilling sub; and North Seeking Gyro that offers real-time QA/QC checks downhole. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Technology Income Fund and changed its name to PHX Energy Services Corp. PHX Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.