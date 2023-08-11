First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 193,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,598. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.