First Trust Income Opportunities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

FCEF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

