First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.11. 30,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,363. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2506 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

