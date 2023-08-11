First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 214,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $47.63.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
