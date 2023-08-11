Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. 25,813,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,091,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

