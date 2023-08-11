Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

ARQT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,795. The stock has a market cap of $570.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.60. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

