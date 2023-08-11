Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 25 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in MSCI were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $546.86. 289,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,008. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.48.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.