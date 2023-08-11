Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 25,853 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,853 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Pfizer by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 7,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.72. 18,695,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,473,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

