FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $277.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.07.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $265.54. The stock had a trading volume of 493,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $272.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

