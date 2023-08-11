Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.18-1.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.25 EPS.
FLO stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 3,548,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday.
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
