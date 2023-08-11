Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.65% from the stock’s previous close.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. 2,569,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. Flywire has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,633,031 shares of company stock valued at $50,171,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

