Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 10,976 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 134,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 50,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

