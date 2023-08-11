Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 2,788 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,833. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

