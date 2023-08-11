Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 4,587 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,904,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

