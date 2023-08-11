Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

CPT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. 614,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

