Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.76% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $36,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 310,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 392,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.