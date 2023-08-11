Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.05. 1,351,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.12. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

