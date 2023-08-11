Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 25,288 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 1.74% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 19,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,908. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

