Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $180.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.83. 380,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,111. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average of $144.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

