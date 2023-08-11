Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FSNUY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.26.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

