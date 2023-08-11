Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

