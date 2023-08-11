FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance
YDEC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 801 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.
FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile
