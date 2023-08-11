Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FULT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 69,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,594 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 655,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 79,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

