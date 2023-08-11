Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 11,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 6,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Free Report) by 5,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green makes up about 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

